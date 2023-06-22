IT proved a superb day in the sun for the Monmouth Comprehensive School Seniors footbal team when they were crowned Gwent Cup Champions 2023 at Cwmbran Stadium, winning the final 5-0 against a resilient Bassaleg team
A hat-trick from Ryan Hall, one from Joel Morse and an own goal after a superb George Gouldingay cross secured the silverware for the team.
And a delighted Mr Jon Owen of Monmouth Comprehensive’s PE Faculty said: “Our senior side has been captained brilliantly this season by Callum Uttley (Y13) who has led maturely both on and off the field and has been a role model for all other Year groups.
“Callum, along with eight other Y13 students played their final game for MCS in the final with seven students representing MCS for seven years.
“We thank them for their dedication and efforts representing MCS Football.”
The triumphant squad was:
Year 11 Students – Theo Bowen, Jayden Mackondora, George Gouldingay.
Year 12 Students – Kian Mills, Oscar Elias, Oliver Edwards.
Year 13 Students – Callum Uttley, Dan Jones, Joel Morse, Joe Barratt, Arran Oakley, Rylee Wilkins, Ryan Hall, Lewis Hull and Julius Rajpaul.
Meanwhile, the Year 8 team were crowned runner-ups after making it to the final against Croesyceiliog.
The team coach posted: “An excellent effort from the boys, never stopped running in tough conditions. A fantastic achievement to reach the final.
“Congratulations to @crosype, deserved winners today. MCS MoM went to Will Edwards with some great saves.”
The squad was Will Edwards, Arthur Rowlands, Levi Sillman, Ethan Davies, Tarran Evans, Jac Thorpe, Joel Healy, Camerion Heath, Oscar Wadley, Jack Hanks, Ioan Thomas, Seb Jones, Joseph Arnold, Monty Hall and Jimmy Fernandez.
Also in cup final action were Elzabeth Preta Jackson, Isla Davies and Myla Blatch, who were part of the Newport Schools U12s team to play Cardiff & Vale SFA at TNS.
The capital side won out 3-0, but the Monmouth trio can be proud of their efforts picking up a runners-up medal.