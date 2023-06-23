A BRILLIANT century from Harry Desroy inspired Monmouth Cricket Club to a thrilling six-wicket win against table-topping Maindee A in the Newport and District Midweek League.
Desroy blasted eight fours and seven sixes in his 106 and was backed up by Gareth Tyler, who hammered five sixes and two fours in a whirlwind unbeaten 41.
In reply to Maindee’s 202-5 from 18 overs, Ben McCluskey’s Monmouth stormed to the target with just three balls to spare in sweltering conditions to register their first victory of the campaign.
Kit Skailes was the pick of Monmouth’s bowlers, snapping up 3-33 in a fine spell, while Muzammil Khan (2-39) and Tyler (0-27 from four overs) also impressed for Monmouth, sponsored by Monmouth Dental Practice.
After the break, a 133-run second-wicket stand between Desroy and Khan (32) put Monmouth on track for success, at Newport Cricket Club.
When Desroy eventually fell after making his match-winning century, Tyler arrived at the crease and hammered a succession of sixes to power Monmouth to victory in 17.3 overs.