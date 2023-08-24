IN a dramatic final weekend of the league season, Monmouth CC’s 1st XI ended Saturday’s South East Wales 7 mid-table game tied on the same score with visitors Undy & Magor.
Henry Sullivan hit 74, backed by skipper Gareth Jones with 39 and 25 not out from Aled Jones as the hosts reached 209-9 off 40 overs.
It was nailbiting right to the last ball of Undy & Magor’s reply, Jones securing an eighth-wicket run out with just single figures needed.
And despite drawing level right at the death, the tight bowling of man-of-the-match Peter Keay in the final over meant the visitors couldn’t score the extra run needed off their final ball, finishing on 209-8.
Keay took a caught and bowled, while Jones took two wickets, and there were wicket braces for Jared Janes and William Wilton as Monmouth finished sixth, one above their opponents.
Monmouth 2nds skipper Neil Saunders celebrated his 100th game and 20th wedding anniversary to wife Lesley with a 70-run win away to Sudbrook 3rds in SEW 12E to finish third.
Tom Wilgoss and Barry Jones helped Monmouth to 119-7 off 30 overs before Neil’s brother-in-law Tony Brennan bagged three wickets as the hosts were skittled out for 49 in 23 overs.
Veteran player Rob Pendleton capped more than half a century of cricket helping Monmouth CC 3rds win their first game of the season by taking Glangrwyney’s last wicket caught and bowled.
Eddie Atkinson also took a superb six-wicket haul for just 14 runs off eight overs as the Usksiders were all out for 49 in the 26th over of the SEW 13E clash, while Rob’s son Greg also took a catch.
Rob and his other son Grant (15), who hit two fours and a six, then saw them to 49-3.
Monmouth aso put out a 4th XI away to Bristol’s Golden Hill 9ths, but rain saw the game abandoned after the opponents set a target of 232-6.
Teenagers Ellie Porter Irwin bagged three wickets and Lauren Maguire two, while Pablo Nayager took his first Monmouth catch and finished on 20 not out in Monmouth’s curtailed reply of 50-4 off 22.4 overs.
The club would like to thank all of its sponsors for the support they have given this sea son and throughout the years.
Monmouth midweek XI play Usk tomorrow night (Thursday) at home with a handful of other friendly fixtures to follow.
Dave Uttley Memorial Day match, see News Page 4