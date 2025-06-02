MONROSS Trailblazers had plenty to cheer about this weekend as nine of their members competed across two popular local parkruns on Saturday, May 31.
The club’s runners showed determination, fitness, and community spirit as they took on the challenging courses in Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth.
The standout performance came at Ross-on-Wye parkrun, where Elle Lumley delivered an exceptional run to finish as the first female finisher with a time of 21:42.
This impressive effort placed her 10th overall out of 143 runners, highlighting her status as one of the area’s top female athletes. Lumley’s strong pace and endurance thrilled spectators and gave a huge boost to the club’s profile.
MonRoss had a solid team presence at Ross-on-Wye, with five other members completing the 5k route. Neil Harper was the first man home for the club, crossing the line in a commendable 22:52, securing 14th place overall.
He was closely followed by Ben Humphries (23:13) and Adam Gray (24:03), who both put in strong efforts to finish in the top 30.
The experienced Martin Scrivens maintained his consistent form with a time of 24:48, while Emma Humphries (27:48) and Pip Cottrell (34:44) rounded out the club’s Ross-on-Wye participants, all showing great determination on a course that offers some testing terrain and stunning riverside views.
Meanwhile, the Chippenham Playing Fields parkrun in Monmouth attracted a larger crowd, with 176 runners tackling the flat and fast 5k route.
Here, three MonRoss Trailblazers represented the club with pride. Richard Bevan was the first MonRoss member to finish, clocking a solid 23:06 for 20th place overall.
Emma Davies was the club’s fastest female at Monmouth, finishing 7th in the women’s category with a time of 23:47, showcasing the growing strength of female runners within the club.
Tony Davies completed the trio in 24:49, not far behind Emma and demonstrating the competitive spirit of the Trailblazers.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.