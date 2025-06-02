Aston Ingham’s Anthony James hit 113 and took four wickets as his side beat Hawkesbury Upton by 88 runs
Opener Gus Carini-Roberts also passed the century mark as the home side set a target of 318 at a shade over six an over with their 50 overs.
Carini-Roberts hit 117 before becoming only the second wicket to fall in the innings.
He was at the crease for just over two and a half hours, facing 137 balls and hitting a six and 14 fours after the home side won the toss and elected to bat.
James needed just 75 balls to make his 113 in a 91-minute stand that included four sixes and 15 fours.
Carini-Roberts shared an opening partnership of 119 with Oliver Henson.
He hit two sixes and seven fours in an innings of 64 before being caught by Richard Cartwright off the bowling of Kudzai Maunze with the second ball of the 25th over.
With 15 overs remaining, the batsmen opened up, only scoring less than eight off an over on one occasion.
In the 35th, Carini-Roberts hit 11 and James added a single.
In the following over James hit a six off a no-ball and repeated the feat with the next delivery.
He then helped himself to a four and a single to claim 18 runs off the over.
Carini-Roberts then hit a six as 10 runs came off the 37th.
Following an eight-run and seven-run over, they were back in double digits when they hit 10 off each of the next three.
James stepped up the pace with four boundaries in a 17-run 43rd.
There was some relief for the beleaguered Hawkesbury bowlers when Carini-Roberts went to a catch with the first ball of the next set.
Nic Merrin came out for the final 35 deliveries, hitting a six in his total of 13.
James finished with a flourish hit sixes off the last two balls as he and Merrin added 29 runs in the last two overs.
The home side made early inroads with spinner Simon Clark dispatching the openers for a total of 29.
Merrin and Carini-Roberts took catches to end the innings of Fred Bennett and George Bailey.
James took his first wicket with Hawkesbury Upton on 47 when he bowled Richard Cartwright.
Four balls later the South African had his second wicket when Edward Bell took a catch.
Oliver Henson took a catch, off James, that made it 55-5 but that was followed by a 104-run sixth wicket partnership.
The partnership with Maunze ended when Toby O’Neill had Alistair Bell lbw.
Maunze was bowled by Merrin having scored 85 off 87 balls for 175-7.
The last three wickets added 54 with Merrin bowling Joshua Morris and Gavin Huxford.
James bowled Rory Thomas with the first ball of the penultimate over as Hawkesbury finished on 229 all out.
Aston Ingham: Gus Carini-Roberts, Oliver Henson, Anthony James, Nic Merrin, Dharzekanth Yoganadan, Edward Bell, Toby O’Neill, Angus Bartlett, Sam Didcote, Simon Clark, Tim Dulson.
