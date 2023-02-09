RUNNERS travelled to Margam Park for the John H Collins Gwent Cross-Country League on Saturday, which is one of the largest leagues in the UK, drawing more than 60 clubs from across South Wales and South West England.
In the 341-strong men’s race over 9.8km, Luke Gray of MonRoss Trailblazers came 15th in the over-35 men’s class and 55th overall in 32.59.
Clubmate Rob Nicholls was 26th in the same age group and 80th overall in 33.59, while Gavin Jones was 118th in 35.42 as they finished 35th in the team race.
Overall winner was Dewi Griffths of Swansea Harriers in a blistering 28.39.
Meanwhile, MonRoss duo Gavin Jones and Dan Sandford took part in the 4.2-mile, 1064ft ascent Pen Tir Drop Fell in Cwmdu.
Wyndham Turner of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du again proved fleet of foot in the hills as he won the 70-strong race with nearly two minutes to spare to secure the South Wales Winter Hill series title.
He covered the course in 29.34 to beat Ed Zealley by a minute and 50 seconds, with Gavin ninth in 33.45 and Dan 16th in 35.33.
Meanwhile, Catherine Finlay and Michael Thurgood joined a 302-strong field at the Muddy Wood 6 on Sunday at Haugh Woods near Hereford.
Catherine was fastest over-45 woman and eighth fastest lady overall in 54.10, while Michael made it round in one hour 18.12.
Representing Ross Runners, Catherine had also been fastest woman 24 hours earlier in the weekly 5k Ross-on-Wye parkrun, finishing in 24.03.
Newcomer Daniel Hunter set the benchmark in 20.52, with 83 taking part.
To take part in the free Saturday parkrun, you need to register via the event’s website www.parkrun.org.uk/rossonwye and then turn up in time for the 9am start at Ross Sports Ground.