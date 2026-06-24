FOREST MP Matt Bishop visited Steam Mills to see new boar-proof fencing that protects the sports pitches.
The fencingwas funded by a grant from the Enovert Community Trust which is run by the Enovert waste management community
The recreation ground the home to Rank Outsiders FC which has two teams in the North Gloucestershire League and is also used by local schools and the wider community.
The newly installed pitch-side fencing will help protect the playing surface from damage caused by wild boar, ensuring it remains safe, secure, and available for local teams, school pupils, and the wider community to enjoy year-round.
Angela Haymonds, manager of Enovert Community Trust said: “There are few places in the UK that need protection from wild boar, so it’s safe to say the Trustees of Enovert Community Trust hadn’t come across a request for funding like this before!
“It is good to know that funding through the Landfill Communities Fund will prevent damage to the sports pitches
Mr Bishop said: “It was great to visit Steam Mills and see first-hand the improvements made possible through funding from Enovert Community Trust. T
“The new fencing will help protect the sports pitches from damage caused by local wildlife, ensuring this valuable community facility can be enjoyed for years to come.”
Graham Morgan, Chairman of Cinderford Town Council said: “This project addressed a long-standing issue of football pitch damage caused by wild boar, which has too often left the football pitch unsafe and unusable for extended periods.
“By installing this fencing, we are ensuring that the pitch remains protected, secure, and safe for players, spectators, and all users of the recreation ground. “The pitch is an important community asset, used by local teams and by school pupils and it is vital that it remains accessible.”
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