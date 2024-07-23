ORGANISERS of the Hills Ford Stages rally say they have been overwhelmed by the number of crews signing up since entries opened a fortnight ago, writes Paul Willetts.
The event takes place across Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and is a qualifier for the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, HRCR Stage Masters, Mini Cup and CMSG series.
The Hills Ford Stages takes place on September 14-15 and is now regarded as one of the UK's premier closed road rallies
Its base will once again be the spacious showground in March Marcle, with a new two-day format opening up with two super special stages late on Saturday afternoon, before a further 10 tests on the Sunday giving competitors some 60 miles over 12 special stages.
The event will kick off as usual from the market place in Ledbury with its popular ceremonial start mid afternoon on the Saturday.
Joining the list of top quality entries are a host of locals including the ever green Roger Moran with Dan Petrie on the notes in the Moran Motorhomes Skoda Fabia R5, Ben Friend with regular co driver Cliffy Simmons who switches from gravel to asphalt in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800.
Ross duo Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin bring the Cider Online Subaru Impreza Stationwagon.
Brothers Geoff and Tim Phelps line up in a pair of Escorts with Colin Jenkins and Elwyn Manuel respectively calling the notes.
The Mini brand is represented by the old and new with Eric Davis and Russ Joseph joining Paul and Jemma Taylor with a pair of historic Minis with Andrew Price and Adam Jones debuting the newer shape Andy Landy backed Mini R53.
The flamboyant Ian Evans brings his newly acquired MC Construction Escort RS1800 with Julia Perry.
Ian's son Dan will be calling the notes for his dad's former navigator Justin Brooks in his immaculate Vauxhall Nova,
Alan Marriage makes a rare outing in his Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800 with Kevin Lane on the notes.
Kilcot Garage owner Jeremy and Alexandra Harris bring the Escort Mexico mk1.
Ian and Tim Skipp return for another crack at their local event in the Escort RS1800.
There is also a change of machinery for event sponsors Tim and Will Hill with son Will switching to the more powerful Ford Fiesta Rally Rally 2 and dad Tim taking the controls of Will's Fiesta Rally 3 for the first time.
Further details will be available as the build up continues. Entries are still available at www.hillsfordstages.co.uk.