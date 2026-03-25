The Forest of Dean Autumn Half Marathon on Sunday (March 22) had more than 1300 registered runners.
The race, which is one of two 13-milers organised every year by the Rotary Club of the Royal Forest of Dean, is run under UK Athletics' rules and attracts both serious competition and recreational runners.
The event was also the Trail Running Association’s British Trail Running Short Distance Championships with a field of more than 200.
Local clubs included Forest of Dean Athletics Club, Newent Runners, Run Forest Run, Chepstow Harriers, Caldicot Running Club, Spirit of Monmouth and Monross Trailblazers as well as a team from The Speech House hotel.
Competitors also came from as far away as Cumbria, Durham and Cornwall
The 13.11 course was entirely on forest trails, finishing on Speech House field. The day was sunny but not too warm, and running conditions had favourable comments from the runners at the finish.
The first Forest of Dean male to cross the line was Richard De-Camps of Cheltenham-based Western Tempo in a time of 1:15:49, for ninth overall.
First Forest of Dean female was Madelaine Wheatstone in 1:43:48.
The funds raised by this race go to support many local charities, while many runners were also raising funds for good causes.
A spokesman for the organisers said: “The club is proud to be able to support the Forest community and the funds raised by the Rotary Forest of Dean Half Marathon enables it to do so with real purpose.
“The Club would like to congratulate all those who ran, helped towards the event and those who made the day a success.”
The autumn half marathon is on Sunday September 27.
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