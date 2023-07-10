ON a day where rain proved a dampener in many matches, Aston Ingham 1st XI fell to an eight-wicket loss, while both Ross CC’s games were abandoned mid-way through.
Only ninth man Mikey Gooch made any real impact with the bat for Aston away to Poulton in Gloucestershire 1 on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 32, backed by opener Angus Bartlett with 14 and last man James Wagstaffe with 13 not out in a disappointing 130-9 off 39 overs.
With rain halting play, Poulton were given a revised target and reached 106-2 in 21 overs to secure the win.
Ross 1st XI opener Graham Howls scored 43 and Tony Laws 23 at home to Builth Wells in Marches One as they reached 146-7 off a truncated 40 overs.
With rain interrupting play, Builth were set a revised 137 off 31 overs and were 47-2 in the 12th over when play ended for good.
The 2nds were set a target of 204-5 off 35 overs by hosts Herefordians 1st XI in Marches 3, and were 18-0 after six overs when the rain had the final say.
Aston 3rds skittled Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest 2 West visitors Ruardean Hill 2nds for a paltry 34 at home.
The hosts had struggled themselves to 73 all out in 26.2 overs, Toby O’Neill top-scoring with 17, as Dan Matthews took four wickets and Aiden Moore three.
But Hill were on an even stickier wicket, only Trent Brown making double figures with 12 and five players not scoring, as they were all out in 22 overs, George Aubrey taking five wickets and Andrew Gardner three.
Aston 4th XI also had a good day winning away to Cheltenham Civil Service 3rds in CGF 2 East.
Harry Mutlow scored 50, including nine fours, supported by Tom Chick with 44, Alexander Whitehouse with 21 and Peter Kelsall with 20, as the visitors reached 183-6 off 40 overs.
And in reply, they restricted the hosts to 105-4 in a truncated 32 overs, with Aston given the victory.
Aston were also celebrating in midweek, beating Shropshire tourinng side Alberbury 2nds in a friendly by 19 runs.
Jimmy Davies hit 43, Leo Lockwood37 and Will Green 32 as the hosts reached 171-7 in their 40 overs. And Mike Cluley then weighed in with three wickets, and Luke Ward and Will Green two apiece as they dismissed the visitors for 152 in 36 overs.
Marches One high-flyers Goodrich suffered a 58-run loss at home to mid-table derby rivals Fownhope Strollers in another rain-hit match.
Strollers scored 228-9 off 45 overs, Ethan Lerego firing 72, including six fours and three sixes, backed by opener Richard Lerego with a patient 55.
Ethan also proved deadly with the ball, taking three wickets, matched by Simon Albright, as the hosts were all out for 122 in 28.1 overs chasing a revised target of 181 in 30 overs, skipper Sam Griffiths top-scoring with 25.
The cricket boot was firmly on the other foot for Strollers 2nds though at home to Burghill, Tillington and Weobley 3rds in Marches 3, as they were all out for 74 in 17 overs chasing 207-6 off 30 overs.
Mark Williams and Jonathan Tandy took two wickets apiece for the hosts, but only Andrew Gardner with 18 made double figures in reply.
Newent’s three teams had a complete washout on Saturday, with two games abandoned and one conceded.
Jack Cowles scored 44 in the 1st XI’s 129-9 off 30 overs away to Frampton in Gloucestershire 2, but rain saw the game scuppered with the hosts on 32-1 after 11 overs.
The Lions picked up maximum points without strapping on the pads, as Cinderford 2nds were unable to raise a team in CGF 1 West.
And the 3rds reached 38-2 away to St Briavels 2nds in CGF 2 West before the weather ended proceedings prematurely.
Woolhope 1st XI won a Marches 1 derby thriller at Wormelow however, squeezing home by one run after the hosts were set a revised 21-over target.
Dom Larkin with 33, Paddy Capper 31, Ben Owen and Tristan Hubbard both with 28, and Andrew Tanner 24, all contributed to Woolhope’s 195-8 off 37 overs.
Tom Parry cracked 51 in reply and Archie Langford 24, but Mike Weaver with three wickets and Dom Larkin with two helped put the brakes on just enough to limit them to 143-7 in their amended overs.
It was a day to forget for Woolhope 2nds at home in Marches 2 though, all out for 61 in the 25th over chasing Kington’s giant 288-4 off 35 overs.
But Jason Saunders fired an unbeaten 58 for Huntley and took five wickets in a match-winning performance as they ran out 113-run winners at Alvington & Woolaston in CGF 1 West.
Tom Mann with 26, Colin Reeves 23 and Jon Green 22 also contributed to the visitors’ 176-7 off 34 overs, before the hosts were skittled for just 63 in 20.3 overs, Saunders’ five wickets coming for 22 off 5.4 overs, with Jon Green also taking 3-11 off three overs.
Aaron Underwood hit 48, Jack Robins 33 and Adam Cole 26 as Ruardean Hill 1sts racked up 166-6 in 32 overs at home to Forest Exiles in CGF Premier, but the visitors managed just 36-1 in reply before the weather intervened in the eighth over.
Gloucestershire 3 hosts Dymock 1st XI managed just 54-2 in eight overs in reply to Hatherley & Reddings 2nds’ 207-7 off 33 overs when the match was abandoned, Richard Hall having taken three wickets and Darcey Harmer two.
The 2nds scored 130 all out in 30.4 overs away to Corse & Staunton 3rds in CGF 1 West, Tom Churchill with 48 and Harry Tovey with 27.
But the game was scrubbed after just three overs of the visitors’ innings, with the score on 16-0.