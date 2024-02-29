Going off to sunnier climbs later this year will be Coleford’s Nik Elsmore and Pauline Nash when they head to the Sol Rally Barbados in May in the CDS Taxis-backed Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9. It’s the first time the duo will have been to this Caribbean classic and they have an entry in on the Legends Fires North West Stages at the end of March as they build up to the three-day event.