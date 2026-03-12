THIS weekend's Border Counties Rally sees two local Forest crews making the long trip to the beautiful Scottish borders town of Jedburgh for one of the best gravel rallies in the UK.
Blowing away the cobwebs will be the beautiful Escort Mexico of Jeremy Harris together with daughter Alexandra in the Kilcot Garage, Gurney Family Butchers, Edge Networks, Country Construction-backed car.
The trip North is to get some mileage ahead of another year of Welsh championship rallies, and joining them is friend and neighbour Geoff Phelps in the Cherry Rock Escort RS1800.
After a very successful 2025 season, the Hartpury farmer is looking to continue that success alongside Andy Boswell in the co-drivers seat.
This year's Border Counties welcomes back the Scottish championship and a return to its March date, and has attracted a high quality entry for the second round.
It also sees a significantly revised route with the classic tests in Elibank and Yair not used since 2017, plus the little used Cardrona making an excellent loop along the banks of the River Tweed after the opener in Craik Forest, a stage not run in this format for more than 10 years.
Crews will then head to Newton St Boswell for service before returning for a second loop, giving some 48 miles before the town centre finish back in Jedburgh.
Meanwhile, Bream co-driver Craig Drew will be back alongside Irishman Phillip Allen for another tilt at the FIA European Rally Championship after a tough year in 2025 with the Skoda Fabia R5
They will now switch to a new Toyota Yaris Rally 2 for the 2026 season, and will shake the new car down later this month on Rallye la Nucia in Spain ahead of the ERC opener Andalusia Rallye Sierra Morena in mid April.
