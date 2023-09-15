William Latheron, Patrick Stubbs, Tomos Williams, Harry Collet and cox Ben Jennery saw off Ross and Carmarthen/Swansea opposition in their quad heat before racing home over 2L clear of Llandaff opponents in the final.Then in the fours, they beat Penarth and Carmarthen to set up a final with Llandaff, and raced clear in the second half to take the pots by 1 1/2L.