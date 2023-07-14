ROSS Juniors’ men’s team launched their pre-season with an emphatic 8-0 win at Steam Mills outfit Rank Outsiders on Saturday.
There was sun, wind and rain in the first half, as the visitors settled well playing against the breeze and quickly slotted in to their patterns of play, looking like they hadn’t been away.
After 10 minutes Ross got their first goal and a second soon followed with some lovely through balls constantly getting Florin Crainic and senior debutant Harvey Warner in behind, before Ross added three more before half-time for a 5-0 lead.
In the second half Ross made four substitutions and Ranks changed their whole team.
This didn’t affect Ross who continued to carve Ranks open, adding three more goals, two of them playing from the back in to the strikers in just four passes for some great finishes.
Ross travel to English Bicknor this Saturday (July 22) for a local derby knowing this will be a much tougher game, which will stand them in good stead for a season in North Gloucesteshire One having been promoted last season.
Crainic fired a hat-trick, backed by two goals from Ollie Phillips, and one each from Ben Scotford, Prince Pilime and Ollie Purdy.
Man of the match was Harvey Warner who on his senior debut was outstanding.
Meanwhile, Newent Town were 0-0 at home to Swindon outfit Stratton Juniors before running out 5-1 winners.
They were also hosting English Bicknor last night (Tuesday, July 18) at Wildsmith Meadow after the Gazette went to press, before a busy Saturday (July 22) sees them at home to local rivals Cinderford Town (kick-off 2pm), followed by a fundraising evening from 5.30pm until late with band XL5 performing back to back with DJ Bov.