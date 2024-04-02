ROSS Juniors men bounced back from the disappointment of a 1-0 George Sandoe Cup semi-final loss to Staunton & Corse 2nds last week with a 2-1 home league win over Redbrook Rovers on Saturday to keep their promotion and title hopes alive.
Goals from Sam Thorne and Ben Scotford earned the vital victory that leaves Ross second on goal difference ahead of Soudley in North Gloucestershire One, who were 3-2 winners at Rank Outsiders.
Juniors on 31 points can still catch leaders Lydbrook 2nds on 40 points, but need to win all of their three games in hand.
And it is incredibly tight for the second promotion slot, Ross having a game in hand on Soudley, but fourth-placed Lydney Town - 5-1 winners at Tidenham - having a game in hand on them just a point behind, and Blakeney another two points back in fifth having two games in hand.
Ruardean Hill Rangers secured a 1-1 draw at Gala Wilton on Saturday, Taylor Blaby scoring the equaliser, but then suffered a mid-table 3-1 Easter Monday home loss to Wick in the Gloucestershire County League, Blaby again the scorer.
North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Howle Hill are clinging on to top spot by their fingertips after a shock 2-0 away loss to previously winless bottom side Ruardean Hill 2nds.
The reverse followed a narrow 3-2 win the previous week against second-to-bottom Harrow Hill, and they'll need to pick themselves up away to second-placed Huntley just a point behind this Saturday (April 6).
Mitcheldean missed out 2-0 at Westbury, who leapfrogged them to fifth.
And mid-table Ruardean United lost 7-2 at high-flying Sling in NG2, Cameron Davies firing four for the winners, while a Connor Dix strike proved a consolation for Ruardean Hill A in a 2-1 NG3 away loss to Blakeney 2nds.
On Sunday, Ross Ladies reversed their Herefordshire Women's League home fixture to Marden and knew it would be a tough game with six players missing from the previous week.
Their opponents had also strengthened with five new signings from Ludlow, and Ross – sponsored by Kings Accountancy Ltd, Ross Health and Fitness and Scaffolding 2000 Ltd – were not helped by a serious injury in the second minute which left them with 10 players.
But two Danie Ward goals after the break scured a 2-1 win, with Marden scoring with the last kick of the game.
This Wednesday evening (April 3), Ross Women face Hays St Mary’s Ladies at the Herefordshire FA County Ground (Widemarsh Common) in the County Cup semi-final.
Just three of the squad aren’t at college, 6th form or school, with 80 per cent of the girls having played for the club's junior teams, and several having progressed from the U16s this season.
They would appreciate lots of support with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 6) include – Newent Town v FC Stratford, Woolaston 2nds v Ross Juniors, Bromley Heath Utd v Ruardean Hill, Barnwood v Lydbrook Ath, Huntley v Howle Hill, Lydbrook 2nds v Redbrook, Longhope v Bream 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Ruardean Utd.
Sunday games (April 7) include – Penybont v Ross Juniors Women, Ross Juniors Ladies v Cinderford.