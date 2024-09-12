DESPITE the cancellation of its annual August Bank Holiday regatta, Ross Rowing Club still managed to celebrate the restoration of their renovated steps and welcome a new boat to their fleet.
A ceremony was held at the top of the steps in front of the clubhouse, which allow rowers to carry their boats down and launch at the water's edge.
Club president Jeremy Picton-Turbervill led the ceremony and highlighted the history of the steps, revealing that the project started in 2011 with the aim of replacing the original 1963 construction.
He said that Tim Ball and Rob Sedman had worked together to write up the proposal and applications for the new designs, while Paul Symonds, Debbie Pope and Elizabeth Angier worked together to gain funding.
After 10 years, plans were drawn up and building started in July 2023 with piling to create a newer bottom step.
Mr Picton-Turbervill revealed that due to increased rainfall and a rising river, building of the steps had to be temporarily halted, with a temporary bridge, supplied by JKE Attridge Scaffolding, installed to allow boat carrying to the beach at the edge of the adjacent field.
A set of steel steps alongside the club lawn were installed by AJ Lowther for easier beach access and safer boat handling.
Construction on the main steps was restarted in June by SDG Groundworks and with the addition of a canoe ramp, were completed in time for the planned regatta, which sadly was cancelled because of low water levels.
This was achieved with minimal environmental impact and a safer means of accessing the river for all members.
Mr Picton-Turbervill then cut the white ribbon in front of the crowd of club members to formally open the steps.
The ceremony was followed by another to welcome a new boat ‘Rosie’ to the fleet.
The newest Falcon model quadruple scull boat has been named ‘Rosie’ after Rosie Shepard, a generous and continuous supporter of the rowing club.
Torsten Pope gave a fitting tribute to remember past member Nigel Shepard and his generous family.