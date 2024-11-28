WYE rowers headed to Turin – the birthplace of Fiat – and turned on the speed at the 18th Paralympic, Special Olympic and International Mixed Ability Rowing Qualification Regatta.
Across three days, Ross Rowing Club’s Mars (Mixed Ability Rowers) Stars’ once again proved why they are the crown jewels of British Rowing’s Mixed Ability Programme.
Under the expert guidance of Sally Pettipher and Jackie Baynham, the team made a powerful impression, advancing from national acclaim to the international stage.
A 14-strong group marked the club’s second consecutive year at the event, launching out from the historic Armida Rowing Club (Società Canottieri Armida).
Founded in 1869, it is one of Italy's oldest rowing clubs, nestled along the River Po, Italy's longest river stretching from the Alps to the Adriatic.
The team was greeted with open arms by Armida members, reuniting with familiar faces from the previous year and sharing warm exchanges that underscored the deep friendships formed through rowing.
And it wasn’t just all about the races—the Ross rowers soaked up the rich local culture, enjoyed the autumn sunshine, and even indulged in a traditional Piedmontese meal, capped off with a spirited evening of singing and dancing.
Saturday’s 500m races brought early victories for the Ross rowers, with Dan Bailey and his brother Josh clinching gold in the Open Mixed Ability Double.
In the Women’s Mixed Ability Double, Sue Wheeler and Rachel Wales fought their way to bronze, while Rowena Pollock and Nicky Wild secured silver, finishing just behind Armida’s home crew.
In the Mixed Ability Quad events, Rachel Wales, Jackie Baynham, and Sue Thompson, joined by Katie Ash-Wilson from Glasgow, earned silver.
And another silver went to Sally Pettipher and Rowena Pollock, joined by former Paralympic world champion Ellen Buttrick and American rower Arminda Phillips, whose combined experience brought an edge to the race.
Rounding out the quads, Sue Wheeler, Nicky Wild, Dan Bailey and Josh Bailey brought home bronze, holding their ground in a race marked by fierce competition.
And coach Jackie Baynham won a further medal sitting in the men’s four.
Sunday’s 1km races brought a fresh challenge, as the rowers took on a longer course in mixed boats, with some forming crews in stable four and quad gigs.
And with the award for the best women’s crew and a new set of medals, the team returned home with plenty to celebrate.
The inclusive programme now has 44 members providing rowing and physical activity for disabled people and those with long-term health conditions and is going from strength to strength.
Anyone wanting to get involved aged 18 and above should contact co-ordinator MARS co-ordinator Marsaili Heatley via [email protected]
Sessions take place on Tuesdays from 2-4pm and Sundays from 10am to 12pm.
There are two taster sessions and then a PAYG fee of £10, which includes coffee and cake after the session, while people wanting to support help fund the initiative by donating at https://loverowing.org
Back at home before the latest floods, Ross RC members enjoyed the Bavarian spirit with its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration.
The clubhouse was transformed into a lively Bavarian beer hall, replacing the usual set up with long, communal benches adorned in vibrant bunting, balloons, and authentic Oktoberfest décor.
Many guests embraced the festive spirit, arriving in traditional fancy dress.