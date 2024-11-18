WYE rowers gathered to christen two new coxless four boats, each with a name honouring individuals who have been a cherished part of the rowing family.
One of the two Monmouth Rowing Club Stampfli boats was named Liz Lewis, after the long-serving women's captain.
Liz’s leadership, strength, and passion have been instrumental in shaping the women’s side of the club, fostering camaraderie, and inspiring countless members.
The second boat, Sweet William, was named in memory of William, the late son of former club secretary Patricia Hall, whose life touched those around him.
A club spokesperson said: "It is only fitting that Liz's name graces a boat that will carry rowers forward with the same tenacity and grace she has shown throughout her tenure.
"And William’s memory will be celebrated with every stroke taken in his boat, reminding us of the warmth and love that bind us as a community, both on and off the water.
"These boats are more than carbon fibre, they carry with them stories of dedication, legacy, and the spirit of our rowing family."
Meanwhile, on the water the club has raced at two recent events.
The Winter Head season kicked off at Gloucester Autumn Head over 5k on the canal, with double wins on a sunny day with beautifully flat water.
Three Monmouth RC men were also on board the Hereford RC eight which set the fastest time of the day, beating Wallingford by 32 seconds in 16mins 35 secs.
Monmouth RC's scratch men's Masters E (over-50) coxed four of Ian Townsend, Nick Hooton, Tim Male, Alex Mitchell and cox Ewart Birkett managed to rate a steady 32 strokes per minute to win their class by more than two minutes from Dart-Totnes, crossing in 19mins 34secs.
And the women's over-42 eight of Louise Allison, Liz Lewis, Kate Hooton, Sue Smith, Paula Nixon, Maggie Hickland, Lou Tanner, Sarah Part and cox Bonita Birkett also triumphed by 23 seconds from a Bewdley boat, finishing in 20.23.
The club next headed for Stourport Small Boats Head on the Severn over 3.6km, securing wins in four events.
Pride of place went to veterans John Benson and Frances Lester, who despite being in their 70s and 80s won their mixed over-75 doubles class by 40 seconds from the host club, crossing in 17.40.
The women's coxless four of Louise Allison, Mary Miller, Paula Nixon and Liz Lewis beat Bewdley again in 15.20 to take the over-60 class, this time by eight seconds.
Not to be outdone, the men's coxed four of Toby Harding, Alex Mitchell, Colin Lewis, Paul Bezani and cox Ewart Birkett also showcased their speed, crossing in 13.48 in the second fastest coxed four time of the day to win their over-50 class by over a minute from Bewdley.
And the women's quadruple scull of Sue Smith, Dawn Brace, Mary Miller and Liz Lewis capped off the day with another outstanding win in the afternoon division, racing home eight seconds ahead of Stourport to take the women’s over-50 class in 14.43.
Jonathan Ferris was also second in the over-65 singles, finishing in 15.42.