Regional 2 Midlands West
Ledbury RFC 0 Newent 1st XV 38
A FIRST ever league match between the close neighbours attracted a large crowd on Saturday, reports SIMON BARKER.
But it was the Green Army’s fans who were cheering as the unbeaten league leaders notched up six tries for the second week running, with blindside flanker Jim Hartland scoring a hat-trick.
Newent’s long kick-off put Ledbury under pressure from the outset, and they worked through the phases to create space for Hartland to cross for the opening try.
A couple of penalties against Newent gave Ledbury a 5m lineout which they chose to run, but a series of dominant tackles forced them backwards.
Jack Devries then crossed in the left-hand corner to finish a fine multi-phased attack, but the referee ruled the final pass forward.
The second try was not long in coming however, as another multi-phased attack, featuring key breaks from Adrian Connelly and Doug Long, ended with George Clair touching down, Tom Webb converting.
Clair was injured in scoring and Webb moved inside to fly-half with Will Hartland coming on at inside centre.
Scrum-half Dylan Leney then dummied over from a close-range ruck for the third try, with the score 19-0 at the break.
Newent secured their bonus point try early in the second half with some vintage George Phelps, Leney taking a quick tap penalty, and Phelps from 20m out and tight to the left-hand touchline, powering over.
Newent's pack then drove over from a line-out with Jim Hartland claiming the touchdown at the bottom of the maul.
And another 5m line-out and maul then saw him claim his hat-trick score, Webb adding his fourth conversion for a comprehensive win.
To complete a memorable afternoon for the club, the Phoenix beat Ledbury 2nds 31-29 on the neighbouring pitch after the lead changed hands four times in the closing minutes before the visitors edged it with a well struck stoppage time penalty.
Elsewhere, Ross-on-Wye lost a tight match 14-5 at home to Frampton Cotterell 2nds in County 4 Tribute, with a trip to face second-placed Bishopston this weekend.