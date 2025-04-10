WRU East One
Nelson 47 Monmouth RFC 14
ALTHOUGH Saturday’s trip to league leaders Nelson was obviously a challenge, previous trips there had brought some success – but it was not to be this time, reports PETE WALTERS.
Monmouth kicked off down the slope with a strong wind behind them in the sunshine, and within five minutes the signs were promising after a fine break from scrum-half Ollie Scriven saw a move along the line end with a long floated pass to hooker Joe Christopher, who went over for an unconverted try.
Fullback Lewis Bates put in very long kicks with the wind but Nelson‘s defence was staunch and its home pack strong, which is maybe why the Monmouth back row stayed down too long at a scrum allowing Nelson to break and score a converted try within five minutes.
Monmouth then used the wind to obtain a 50-22 kick to the left corner.
The set piece move from the line out was rebuffed several times until the opportunity came to take three points for an 8-7 lead.
Monmouth kept the pressure on through the boot and full back Bates extended the lead with another penalty (11-7).
But from the high restart the ball was tapped back and Nelson intercepted and after three passes out of three tackles were over for a converted try and a 14-11 lead.
Bates now realising that grubber kicks were more predictable ways of safely gaining ground pushed into the corner, only for Nelson to win their own line out and clear their lines with a ballooning kick.
But a penalty to Monmouth on halfway then saw Bates comfortably convert to level at 14-14 before half-time arrived.
After the restart, a driving Nelson maul saw Monmouth make several good tackles on the line.
But despite a show-stopping tackle by prop Mattie Cotton, the defensive line eventually broke and Nelson went into 21-14 lead.
The home crowd grew in volume and were put out by play being called back for a forward pass when a try from far out seemed inevitable.
Then in a desperate attempt to keep Nelson out again, fly-half Dan White entered from the side earning the hosts a penalty try and a yellow card for himself (28-14).
With the Monmouth pack beginning to struggle at set pieces, Nelson scrum-half Lewis Ryan broke away from deep to score against his former team-mates for 35-14
Nelson brought on several substitutes which gave them even more power and with 10 minutes to play, switching from left to right and left again, they were over for another converted try (42-14).
And they soon outflanked Monmouth again despite several rebuffs near the line to take the score to 47-14.
Monmouth fought back though and being awarded a penalty near the line it was quickly taken only for it to be illegally stopped, but with Nelson killing the ball without sanction, the visitors couldn’t profit.
This Saturday (April 12) brings the last league game, when Monmouth host Dowlais, who narrowly beat them at home a month ago, in a mid-table clash, while Monmouth Druids travel to face Pill Development.
That’s followed on May 17 by the Ted Senior Memorial Match in aid of the foundation in his name which champions good mental health and working to prevent suicide.
Elsewhere, Usk lost 27-17 at home to Caldicot in E2, and host Blaina this Saturday.