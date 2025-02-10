THE Monmouth RFC Youth team have returned, with the club announcing the appointment of a former Wales star as head coach of the rebooted 16-18s squad.
The club posted on Friday: "Today, is the day we can confirm that Morgan Stoddart, ex-Welsh international, has been officially appointed as Monmouth RFC Youth Head Coach.
"Supporting Morgan in his coaching capacity and specialising in key areas will also be other notable coaches, including Richie Rees, another ex-Welsh international and Director of the new Haberdashers' Monmouth School Sports Academy.
"With great training facilities, we will be making full use of 3G training pitches, forwards Technical Training Area and Video Analysis.
"Training will be held on Monday evenings at 6pm and players signing up during February will get FREE membership for the remainder of the season!"
Morgan specialised as a full-back and played more than 80 times for Scarlets and eight times for Wales, scoring 25 points.
A 'meet and greet' was held on Monday at Monmouth RFC Clubhouse – which included an introduction to the coaching team, a brief overview of training, matches and social events.
Initial training will be on the Monmouth Leisure Centre 3G pitch on Monday, February 17, and Monday, February 24, with the first game expected to be played in March, and fixtures set to include competitive Anglo-Welsh matches.
All are welcome and rugby experience is not essential.
For further information, contact youth team manager James Rayner on 07967 213788 or email [email protected]
This season Monmouth RFC has partnered with Haberdashers' Monmouth School and created a Rugby Technical Training area at the new Sports Academy.
The club have supplied a Silver Fern Sport live scrum machine, and there is now a dedicated area for scrum and line out training for club players and school pupils.
In addition to the live machine, the club has provided a Rhino youth scrum sled and a secure kit store housing a vast selection of training aids.