WRU East One
Monmouth RFC 1st XV 42 Pontypool United RFC 19
MONMOUTH set off firing on all four cylinders and bombarded the visitors‘ line, only for Pontypool United to hold out and achieve a turnover, reports PETE WALTERS.
But wing and goalkicker Matt Tabb soon put the hosts on the scoreboard with a penalty to maintain his 100 per cent success rate following his 11 kicks out of 11 for 30 points the previous weekend.
Throwing in to the line-out though and accurate kicking were proving difficult though, as the wind grew in strength in what had promised to be a delightful sunny Spring day.
But Monmouth soon threw the ball wide along the line to the left for fly-half Dan White to cross for a converted try (10-0).
Pontypool hit back however, breaking from a line out for an extensive run up field with enough support to take the popped-up ball to score an unconverted try (10-5).
Play was end-to-end, as the hosts next ran the ball some 70m out of defence largely through Tabb, who passed inside to centre Harry Whelan for their second try of the game.
But the wind was interfering and Tabb’s kick was sliced wide (15-5).
The visitors responded with a move up-field to the right which was quite spectacular, but the try was disallowed for a double movement reaching over the line.
It was quite a let off given the speed and style of the move.
White was having to spend much of his time tackling, heavily targeted by Pontypool, but to his credit held his own.
Not everyone was tackling as well though, because the next try by Pontypool was a result of two defenders missing an attacker in midfield, making it 15-12.
Another Tabb penalty was then taken by the wind, but soon White danced his way around the defence to take the score to 22-12 at half-time.
Captain Logan Woskett then took a clean line out ball after the restart, and dropped it down to rampaging fellow second rower Shaun Hobbs who drove straight through a tackle to score the first try of the second half, converted for 29-12.
But United again responded when after a series of phases they found space on Monmouth’s left to run over and around almost to the posts to make it 29-19.
The restart questionably made 10m, but the resultant knock-on benefitted Monmouth as Hobbs again led the charge and when tackled, Tabb kicked another penalty for entering the ruck from the side to stretch the lead to 32-19.
A yellow card for an unseen high tackle reduced Monmouth’s numbers but almost immediately Whelan put in a strong run supported by flanker Mobbs Morgan resulting in another penalty for not rolling away.
Whelan then put in a good recovering kick some 40m to touch, and the next penalty went the way of Monmouth for a defender not releasing, with Tabb on hand with the boot.
And deep into injury time, an excellent run downfield by wing Will Scriven saw him step inside a defender to find Hobbs to cross, Tabb kicking the team’s 400th point of the season and his 17th of the game for a 42-19 win.
This Saturday (April 5) will be more trying though, when fifth-placed Monmouth travel to league leaders Nelson.
Elsewhere, Usk lost a high-scoring midweek clash at Croesyceiliog 49-43, while Chepstow beat Caerleon 42-32 on Saturday.
Usk host Caldicot this weekend while Monmouth Druids visit Newport HSOB.