Ivor Jones Cup Final (Pontypool United)
Monmouth RFC Druids 24 Crickhowell RFC 26
WITH the Ivor Jones Cup dating back to 1924 and some Monmouthshire clubs struggling to field 2nd XVs, organisers of Saturday’s final at Pontypool United were keen to see a well-contested final, reports PETE WALTERS.
And they were not disappointed, as a good crowd enjoyed the sunshine, refreshments and the rugby in an intense and exciting game, with the result going down to the wire.
A minute’s silence was observed beforehand following the recent passing of club stalwarts, Richard ‘Pinky’ Williams and Tommy Morgan, both of whom had a love for Monmouth RFC and its Druids.
Both sides showed eagerness from the start, with the Druids’ staggeringly quick scrum-half Ajay Hodges quickly forcing a Crickhowell fumble.
And from the scrum, No 8 Elliot Philips forced his way over for the first score, prevented only by the upright from being converted.
But Crickhowell with the slope were soon rewarded by one of many penalties (5-3), which left one wondering whether this was down to youthful exuberance or a rather pedantic match official trying his best to be even-handed.
An almost certain try but for a knock-on went begging for Crick, but they then took the lead 6-5 from another penalty.
Play went to and fro, the lead changing hands again from the boot of Druids fly-half Kevin Murphy, reversed again by a try from a line-out in the corner which was defended well over several phases before a Crick player cut a nice angle, with the score converted (13-8).
The post then robbed Monmouth for a second time, before wing Liam Churches all but scored after a 45m break only to be held up over the line – and all this in the first 35 minutes!
The second half was no different with flanker skipper Adam Roberts showing his team-mates how to tackle, followed by the Druids creeping three points nearer from another penalty (13-11).
Yellow cards now appeared, first to Crickhowell and then Monmouth, although there was no apparent foul play other than perhaps the occasional desperate high tackle.
A bamboozling zig-zagging run by a Crick centre then stretched the lead to 20-11, before the next penalty saw Monmouth’s kicker hit the post for a third time, only for the player following up to be punished for tackling the rebound catcher in the air.
Frustration resulted in several 10m reversals for backchat, one allowing Monmouth to gain ground and narrow the lead (20-14).
A high tackle gained them another three points (20-17) and then failure to retreat 10m saw the Druids stopped on the line three times before Philips twisted and turned to dot the ball down for his second try, converted for a 24-20 lead.
But almost immediately, a penalty for holding on tightened things still further at 24-23.
And in no time at all, backchat allowed Crickhowell to lead again 26-24.
Extensive added time of around ten minutes allowed for an incredibly tense endgame, Churches chasing the ball over the goal-line but slipping and failing to touch down, and another kickable but difficult penalty sliced, whereupon Crickhowell were delighted to hear ‘last play’ before kicking the ball dead to secure the silverware.