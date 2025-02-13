WALES attack coach Rob Howley has followed Warren Gatland out of the door, while new caretaker head coach Matt Sherratt has called up three players controversially left out by the previous coaching team.
Experienced Gloucester fly-half Gareth Anscombe will rejoin the squad ahead of facing Six Nations champions Ireland at home a week on Saturday (February 22).
And Harlequins fly-half Jarrod Evans and Gloucester centre Max Llewellyn have also been called up.
Howley, who led Wales to the Six Nations title in 2013 in Gatland's Lions abcence, remains under contract with the WRU, but will not be part of the coaching team for the remaining three fixtures.
Although a part of the coaching team as a technical coach last year, he returned to the attack role for the start of the Six Nations, in place of previous incumbent Alex King.
But he came under fire from fans over Wales' poor attacking displays in the defeats to France and Italy, and being so heavily linked with Gatland during Wales' years of success and now struggles, his position appeared at risk.
The rest of the coaching team – which includes Jonathan Humphreys, Neil Jenkins and Mike Forshaw – are to be retained however.
The squad will assemble in camp on Monday, February 17, to prepare for the sold-out match against Ireland at the Principality Stadium.
Ospreys centre Owen Watkin has been released from the squad following an ACL injury, sustained against France in the opening round of the Championship, that requires surgery.
Saracens fullback Liam Williams has also been released following a knee injury sustained against France.