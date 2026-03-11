LYDNEY RFC have announced the appointment of experienced fly-half Reece Boughton as their new backs coach for the 2026/27 season, writes Roger Pike.
The 30-year-old will join the coaching team at Regentsholme alongside forwards coach Nick Bartlett, while current head coach Paul Morris will move into the role of Director of Rugby at the end of the current campaign.
Boughton brings a wealth of playing experience to the role, having represented a number of well-known clubs across the region and beyond. During his career he has played for Gloucester, Matson, Chinnor and Cinderford.
Speaking about his new role, Boughton said he is excited to join the historic Forest club and work with a talented squad already in place.
He said: “Lydney already have a talented group of players to work with and we will be looking to bolster the squad further ahead of next season. I am thrilled to join such an historic club with a very passionate supporter base and I cannot wait to get started with the coaching team in the summer.”
Incoming Director of Rugby Morris said Boughton stood out during the recruitment process and believes he will prove to be a strong addition to the club’s coaching structure.
He said: “Reece was the outstanding candidate, meeting all the requirements we had set, and we are delighted he has accepted the position. He has excellent communication skills combined with huge playing experience and is sure to be liked by both players and supporters.”
Club chairman Duncan Sleeman welcomed the appointment and said it was pleasing to have the coaching team confirmed well ahead of next season.
He added: “It is great to already have our coaches confirmed for next season. Reece is sure to get the full support from everyone at the club and we welcome him to Regentsholme and wish him well in the role.”
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