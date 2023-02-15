The U14 girls’ rugby team at John Kyrle High School was in high spirits as they hosted Five Acres this week, and the game certainly didn’t disappoint.
The match was jam-packed full of action, with an impressive total of 25 tries being scored by both sides.
The game kicked off with John Kyrle immediately getting on the scoreboard, as Lucy Tovey powered over for the first of her nine tries.
However, Five Acres was quick to reply and broke through a gap in the JK defence to equalize.
Romerleigh Parker used her speed to great effect, scoring three tries, and Phoebe Seaborn and Isabelle Wood put in some great tackles in defence to keep the opposition away from the JK try line.
But Five Acres scored an incredible Fiji-esque try, showcasing brilliant team handling and offloading throughout the team, which left the home side at sixes and sevens.
However, JK replied with a well-worked try of their own, using great support play and communication from Rosie Simpson and Layla Beard, which was finished off by the speedster on the wing. In the end, John Kyrle proved too strong for the visitors and ran out well-deserved winners by 75-20.
The U14 girls’ rugby team put in an impressive display, showcasing their skill and teamwork. They are already looking forward to their next game and are determined to continue their winning streak.
Meanwhile, In a thrilling match between John Kyrle High School Year 9 football team and Bishops A, both teams battled it out on the field, but it was Bishops who came out on top with a 4-1 victory.
Despite a slow start and conceding an early goal, JK managed to get back into the game with some solid defending from Isaac and Nikolai.
However, Bishops proved too strong in the second half, with their attack scoring three further goals to put the game out of sight.
Despite the result, the JK team played with great passion and teamwork, rallying after several near misses and managing to draw a goal back thanks to Ben.
The team is already looking forward to their next game and will no doubt be working hard in training to come back even stronger.