MONROSS Trail Blazer Luke Gray stormed home fastest over-35 man in the fourth Hereforshire Winter X-Country race.
His time of 37 mins 05 secs placed him 10th overall in the 239-strong field at Croft Castle on Sunday, with Oliver Perratt of Ludlow Runners in pole position on the undulating 9km single loop course, made up of grass, wooded trail and firetrack, crossing in 34.30.
Trail Blazer club mate Laura Lelievre excelled as third fastest woman overall in 50th overall, crossing in 44.10 just one place and 12 seconds behind second woman Ffion Price of Maldwyn Runners.
First woman home was Anne Kenchington of Malvern Buzzards in 37.52.
MonRoss men’s team placed seventh out of 29, with Gray backed up by Gavin Jones in 22nd (39.15), Grant White in 52nd (44.18) and Andrew Stephens (45.40).
Other club mates to race were Rob Potter (46.12) and Martin Woodhead, who placed third in the men’s over-60 class in 49.02.
Michael Thurgood also crossed in 52.03, followed by Adam Gray in 52.58 and Sophie Williams in 55.03.
Neighbouring club Spirit of Monmouth were also in action, with Emily Harrison taking third in the women’s over-35 section in 48.30. Mat Styles was first home for Spirit in 47.04, followed by Vicky Roberts in 50.24, Jeremy Creasey in 53.40 and Andy Hills in 58.05.
With Ross ParkRun submerged under Wye flood water on Saturday, Gavin Jones headed for the 5km Chippenham ParkRun in Monmouth, where he slipped over in the mud but still finished fastest in 20.22.
That was a warm up for the Craig Yr Allt Winter Fell Race later that day – a tough 3.9-mile challenge with an ascent of 1,243ft.
Again he came to grief falling over, but bounced back up to place eighth in 33.59 out of 100 starters.
Club mate Dan Sandford also placed 17th in 36.35.
Other Trail Blazers who headed for different parkruns included Ross-on-Wye Ross event director Cat Lane who ran 31.05 at Cosmeston Lake.
Tony Davies was 45th in 29.39 in Monmouth, running with his wife Andree who finished in a course PB of 29.37.
At Parc Bryn Bach Parkrun, Emma Davies stormed home fastest woman in 22.53, while her partner Richard Alcock was sixth fastest overall in 21.47.
Trail Blazers meet on Wednesday evenings alternating between Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth.
This week they are meeting at the Old Cattle market car park in Monmouth at 6.30pm.