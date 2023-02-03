Runners took on a gruelling half-marathon at the weekend, described by its organisers as “a horrible cross-country race” involving hills, muddy farm land and rivers to cross.
The Doynton Hard Half-Marathon in the Cotswolds attracted a field of nearly 450 racers, including entries from Spirit of Monmouth, Chepstow Harriers and Forest of Dean AC.
Harriers’ Lisa Jeffrey stormed to the women’s over-50 class, covering the testing course in 2 hours 46 seconds to win her category by more than 10 minutes.
And club mate Jane Roscoe also made the podium in the same age group placing third in 2.17.54, while fellow Harrier Rob Beves was also in action, crossing in 2.09.06.
First home was Johnny Suttle of Bristol & West AC in 1.28.02, six minutes clear of North Walian Jordan Evans in second.
Fastest woman was Kelley Speight of Ochill Runners in 1.43.03, followed by Vegan Runners’ Caroline McAleese in 1.46.51.
Seven runners from Spirit of Monmouth – Jeremy Creasey, Lucy MacDonald, Marina Wright, Rachel Waters, Vicky Roberts, Martin Blakebrough and Andy Hillis – ran as a group, crossing line abreast in 2.55.05 and winning the ‘Golden Trainer’ team award for their fantastic attitude, high energy and fun spirit.
Claire Jackson was first FoDAC runner home, placing 10th in the women’s over-40 class in 2.21.13, followed by Rob Lester (2.28.09), Stefanie Francis (2.54.10), Brian Francis (2.54.10) and Graham James (2.54.13).
Sunday also saw 15 Spirit members taking on the Gwent Leisure Centre League 4.2-mile race hosted by Griffithstown Harriers in Risca over woodland trails and playing fields.
Spirit Ladies A team came second while the men also ran well to move up the leader board.
Meanwhile, other local runners headed for the Black Mountains to take on the 1900ft ascent Hatterall Hammer and Sledge fell runs.
In the longer seven-mile Sledge run up to the trig and along the ridge, Harriers’ James Blore raced home third in 1.00.22, 19 seconds behind second-placed William Morris of Hereford Couriers.
Overall winner was Ludlow Runners’ Oliver Perratt in a blistering 51.27, with MonRoss Trailblazer Andrew Stephens sixth in 1.09.52.
Debbie Stenner of Abergavenny’s Mynydd Du was quickest woman in 1.12.19, while FoDAC’s Brian Griffin was fastest over-60 man in 1.26.38, beating Harriers’ Ruth Richardson by a just over a minute as she placed second fastest woman.
Chepstow’s Brigitte Allen finished fourth woman in 1.30.47, just pipping club mate Ceri Richards by a second.
In the Hammer – a three-mile, 1200ft ascent race up to the trig point and back down – Mynydd Du’s Wyndham Turner showed the way home in 25.00 with Bristol & West’s Katrina Entwistle first woman in the 45-strong race in 26.15.
MonRoss runner Gavin Jones placed seventh in 27.07, three places and 1.22 ahead of FoDAC’s Dan Sandford who placed third in the men’s over-40 class. Harriers’ Matt Lawson took 12th and second in the over-50 class in 28.59.
FoDAC’s Will Smith made it down in 29.57 for 18th, two places ahead of club mate Julian Boon (32.43).
Trailblazer Emily Harrison was sixth best woman in 38.15, who crossed with club mate Grant White, while FoDAC’s Jasmine Archer placed third over-60 woman in 48.52.
Meanwhile, Spirit of Monmouth Running Club held their annual awards dinner and disco at the golf club a week last Saturday (January 28).
Excellent food, excellent company and good fun was had by all.
It’s been a progressive year for the club, with a good number of runners of all abilities joining up – and an expanded range of activities undertaken.
The following achievements were celebrated.
Runners of the Year: Alison McMenemy and Martin Blakeborough.
Age-graded awards: Katie Adams and Barry Burns.
GLCL league awards: Emily Harrison and Brian Evans.
Performances of the Year: Katie Adams and Barry Burns.
New to Running: Mat Styles.
Most Improved: Emily Harrison and Paul Middleton.
Club Member of the Year: David Mather. Chairperson’s Award: Vicky Roberts.
See www.spiritofmonmouth.co.uk for more information.