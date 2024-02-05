The lucky Haberdashers’ Monmouth Boys Senior Football Squad embarked on a a Preseason Tour to Premier League champions Manchester City .
The 18-man squad wasted no time and delved straight into their first training session guided by the City coaches.
The group then visited the iconic Etihad Stadium for an exclusive tour where they were treated to a walk around the pristine pitch, experienced the atmosphere of the unique circular changing room, and even had the chance to interact with a virtual Pep Guardiola during a simulated press conference.
And that evening the team took on local contenders, Moston Tigers, on the club’s floodlit pitch.
Next day was filled with friendly rivalry as the squad visited the National Football Museum in Manchester.
Here, they engaged in a penalty shootout challenge, tried out virtual reality football, and played a game of Subbuteo.
In the afternoon the boys took advantage of the hotel amenities and headed to the pool and steam room for some down time before another evening training session under the lights at the Etihad complex.
On their final morning, the squad showcased their newly honed skills in a mini training game against Tonbridge School.
And, wrapping up their experience on a high note, the party were treated to pitchside tickets for the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Huddersfield – a wonderful way to finish such a memorable tour.
The trip set them up for a flying start to the season with a 2-1 win over Sherborne School followed by a 9-3 ISFA quarter-final win over Clifton College.
They then beat RGS Worcester 2-0, Bristol Grammar School 6-2 and Llandaff Cathedral 4-1, with Cheltenham College their next opponents at home tomorrow, Thursday, February 8.