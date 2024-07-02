A team from a Cinderford primary school has qualified for the finals of the national Dodgeball competition.
St White's Tigers are one of four teams that will represent the South West at the finals in Nottingham next month.
Earlier this year the team travelled to Cirencester for the Gloucestershire heats and emerged undefeated.
Last month they took part in the regional championships and their hard work paid off with a spot in the national finals.
St White's headteacher Claire Tilling said: “We are so proud of the children and very grateful to the parents who transported the children to Bristol for this event and cheered them on. We couldn't have done it without their help.”
Deputy head Fran Cinderey added: “The team were brilliant and worked collectively to achieve this. They even proved they were 'Always Learning' by noticing tactics from other teams they played. We are very proud of them.”
Mr Luke Jones, who helped prepare the team, said: “I am so proud of all their hard work and enthusiasm. They really deserved to go through and I am very excited to see them play in Nottingham.”
Team member Ada said: “We have worked so hard to get there," she said.
“We worked together as a team and supported each other when things got really hard - that helped so much.
Team mate Owen added: “It is so exciting to represent the Forest of Dean in the final of a national competition.”
The comment from Bradley was: “I can't wait!”
The talented youngsters will travel to the Midlands on July 11 to take on teams from across the country.
Mr Jones added: “I am pretty sure this is a first for the Forest of Dean as I haven't heard of any other teams getting this far in the competition.”