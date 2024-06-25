ASTON Ingham Cricket Club's great run in the National Village Knock-Out Cup continued on Sunday with another nail-biting win.
Having beaten Colwall in a tied-score game by dismissing them last ball before seeing off Brockhampton in the Herefordshire/Powys final, they travelled to Walsall to face Pelsall in the next round, supported by a big band of followers.
And 57 from opener Oliver Henson and 43 from Gus Carini-Roberts, followed by four wickets for Anthony James, helped them to a brilliant nine-run win to make the last 16.
Henson's 63-ball knock included seven fours and a six before holing out to the bowler for the third wicket (96-3) after a 46-run partnership with Carini-Roberts.
James fell next for three (110-4), but a 41-run partnership between Carini-Roberts and Jack Carpenter took the score to 151 when the latter holed out for 21.
Carini-Roberts was seventh man out on 173 before skipper James Wagstaff with 16 and Dan Smith 12 not out helped them to 204-8 off their 40 overs.
Pelsall made a solid start reaching 64 without loss before James struck scattering the stumps in the 12th over, shortly followed by trapping the other opener lbw (73-2).
The hosts rolled on to 150-3 after James' third wicket for 122, but a burst of four wickets for eight runs from Angus Bartlett, Wagstaff, a Henson run out, and James with his fourth turned the game on its head (158-7).
And with Wagstaff adding his second wicket (179-8), Pelsall were restricted to 195-8 to spark celebrations for the visitors.
The jubilant skipper said: "What a day, what a game, what a result and what wonderful support.
"It was magnificent to see around 60 supporters travel from Aston to support us... it really does act as the 12th man.
"The cheering, the silence and then the roar as we clinched yet again a nail biter will be a memory that will stick with me for a long time.
"Everyone cheering, kissing and hugging at the end of the game... it just shows the closeness of our wonderful club and the camaraderie between everyone at Aston."
Next up Aston travel to face Loddington & Mawsley in Northamptonshire on Sunday, July 7.