Dharzekanth Yoganadan hit two maximums in a single over as Aston Ingham set a target of 209.
The feat came in 33rd over of the Gloucestershire County Cricket League leaders’ match at Great Rissington on Saturday.
But once again, they had to come back from a shaky after losing two early wickets.
Oli Henson went for a duck after he was caught leg before with the fifth ball of the innings.
The visitors were reduced 7-2 when Alex Gooding was bowled midway through the third over for two.
That brought Anthony James to join Angus Bartlett at the crease and together they added 72 for the third wicket.
The partnership was broken when Bartlett was caught for a 43 that included nine fours and the visitors were 79-3.
That became 94-4 when Jack Carpenter was bowled.
James and Yoganadan put on 55 for the fifth wicket.
Yoganadan was caught for 31 in the 38th over with 149 on the scoreboard.
His innings included the two sixes and three fours.
James, Aston’s top scorer with 62, including 11 fours, was the last wicket to fall going to a catch with the score on 177.
He went in the 42nd over but in the remaining four overs Josh Loade and Dan Smith added 35 runs for a final score of 208-6.
Alex Gooding made the initial breakthrough, bowling Sam Buckfield – who had made 14 off 16 balls – for 21-1.
Oli Dennis made it 25-2 catching Oliver Denney lbw with the first ball of the sixth over.
Rissington were 34-3 when Anthony James took the return from Gabriel Green.
The home side put on 34 for the fourth wicket when Leo Agacy was caught by Yoganadan off the bowling of Bartlett.
Six runs had been added when James Wagstaff bowled Luke Hope for 73-5.
Rissington lost two quick wickets when Giles Wellman was bowled by David Skyrme for 105-6 and the Bartlett-Yoganadan combination made it 108-7.
There was an eighth wicket stand of 53 before captain George Garratt was caught by Carpenter off Gooding.
The innings finally closed on 170 all out, 38 runs short.
The result means Aston Ingham stay top of the county league.
On Saturday they travel to second-placed Thornbury.
Elsewhere in Division One both Lydney and Westbury went down to defeats.
Lydney came up 16 runs after opting to field at Chipping Camden while visitors Hawkesbury Upton emerged with a four-wicket victory at Westbury.
Lydney got off to a good start, reducing the home side to 13-3.
Ed Jones picked up three wickets and there were two each for Matt Dallow with Jack O’Connell, Callum Miller and Niall Holford all claiming one each.
Set a target of 145, Lydney lost two quick wickets to make it 12-2.
Dallow and Halford put on 69 for the fourth wicket but the visitors went from 105-4 to 109-7 and the last three wickets went for four runs to close the innings on 128.
Greg Artus was Westbury’s top scorer with 36 as they set a target of 173.
There were contributions of 31, 30 and 25 from Alex Wyman, Daniel Anderson and Spencer Bluntish respectively.
Bluntish was the pick of the Westbury bowlers returning 3-23 from his seven overs.
Ed Edginton and Tom Landon also picked up a wicket each but the visitors reached the target with nearly 10 overs to spare.
Lydney are seventh and Westbury one place below them in the 10-team table.