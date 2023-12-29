TINTERN Abbey FC are into the final of the East Gwent Fishwick Cup, after beating Chepstow Town 3rds 3-0 at home just before Christmas.
Dave Perrett, Jack Coleman and Gavin Stewart hit the target, with the reward a final in the new year against Sudbrook CC 2nds, who won 5-4 at home to Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W 2nds.
Football-wise, there are just a handful of games this weekend, with Chepstow Town visiting derby rivals Caldicot Town in Ardal League South on Saturday (December 30) afternoon.
Monmouth Town are off duty until Saturday, January 6, when they travel to Cefn Fforest in the Gwent Senior Cup
But there is a full rugby programme this Saturday, when Monmouth RFC woud love to see plenty of support pitch side at the Sports Ground as they host Ynysddu in WRU East One, kick-off 2.30pm.
In the same division, Abergavenny 1st XV host Senghenydd that afternoon, while Blaenavon travel to play Pontypool United.
Usk RFC also visit Cwmbran in WRU East Two, while Chepstow host Llanhilleth in East Three.