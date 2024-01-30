TWO intrepid MonRoss Trailbalzers headed for the hills and the tough Craig Yr Allt fell race near Caerphilly.
The 3.9-mile race saw 115runners tackle 954ft of ascent in testing conditions.
Richard Cronin (above) running for Brecon Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru came home 16th overall in 34 minutes 12 seconds.
And Martin Woodhead for Black Mountains fell club Mynydd Du came 50th overall and second fastest over-60 in 42.52.
MD’s Wyndham Turner was first home in 29.40, 1.18 ahead of MDC’s Josh Tremblay.
Quickest woman was MDC’s Katie Ironside, who finished in 37.45, a minute ahead of Chepstow Harriers’ Lisa Jeffrey, who claimed the fastest over-50 female class.
Meanwhile, Trailblazers headed to the Monmouth Chippenham, parkrun on Saturday, with Kieron Brown first home in the weekly 5k in 18.36.
Faye Johnson was fastest woman and fourth overall in 20.25, while club mate Matthew Webb was 6th in 20.49, Sam Harness 16th in 23.00, Neil Harper 17th in 23.02, Gary Griffiths 21st in 23.45, Tony Davies 25th in 23.51, Mike Thurgood 28th in 24.11, Emma Davies 61st in 28.16, Rebecca Foster 66th in 29.14, Vanessa Ward 97th in 33.03and Sophie Williams 98th in the same time.
Rachael Aitken was also 56th in the Gloucester City parkrun in 24.29.