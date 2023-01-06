THE University of Gloucestershire welcomed members of the England rugby squad as they continue their preparations for the World Cup.
Players from clubs in the South West, West and London went through an assessment day at the university’s Oxstalls campus.
As well as strength, sprinting and jumping assessments, the players were given medical and movement screening, and carried out a simulated rugby task in the university’s environmental chamber, cycling for 20 minutes in elevated temperatures and at 60 per cent humidity.
The assessment day will help ensure the players are in peak condition for the forthcoming Guinness Six Nations,which starts on February 4 and the Rugby World Cup in France in September, where temperatures could hit the mid-30s, particularly in the southern cities.
University of Gloucestershire students were able to observe as the players were put through their paces by England’s specialist support team.
Professor Mark de Ste Croix, Professor of Paediatric Sport and Exercise at University of Gloucestershire, said: “It’s great for the students to see the same specialist kit that we use to teach them, like the environmental chamber, force plates, telemetry kit and timing gates, being used to assess elite athletes.
“When they see the professional support staff for the England rugby team using the same tests and kit that we use for injury management and to measure hydration, core temperature and sodium content, it gives them confidence about using their skills and knowledge on placement and in their future careers.
“It’s always gratifying when the strength of our relationships and facilities enables us to host top level sporting professionals, and for our students to benefit from this opportunity.
‘‘It is also wonderful of course to know we’ve played a part in supporting the England team in a World Cup year and we would love to continue to develop that relationship.”
Prof de Ste Croix co-ordinated the assessment day with Professor Graham Close, lead nutritionist for the England rugby team.
Third year sports therapy student, Lucy Burnett, added: “It has been such a unique opportunity to observe the huge range of tests and assessments being carried out.
‘‘It’s pretty surreal seeing the same techniques that we use to practice on each other being used on the England rugby team.”