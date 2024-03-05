ROSS Juniors’ pitches were waterlogged again last weekend, but their two women’s teams both won on the road on Sunday, at Wellington and Welland.
Herefordshire Women’s League table-toppers Juniors Women were given a wake-up call early on when Wellington hit the bar and then saw another effort just fizz wide.
But Ross, sponsored by 21WellbeingPlaying, started to find their feet and on 20 minutes they broke the deadlock, Ella Jones set free down the wing and cutting the ball back to Holly Thomas who fired in off the post from 25 yards.
Seven minutes later, Jones was brought down outside the box and Holly Mace’s free kick saw Lauren Creed cannon a shot off the bar and Ella smash home the rebound into the roof of the net for 2-0 .
The goal scorer then forced a great save onto the post from the Wellington keeper, and Bea Zuka also went close before a Scarlett Wood shot produced an unreal save from the No 1.
It was 2-0 at the break, but within five minutes of the restart Juniors extended their lead when Bea showed great strength to hold the ball up and find Jones who played through Creed to make it 3-0.
Wellington then pulled a goal back when a long ball into the sun caused chaos in the Ross defence.
But Juniors took control again, breaking on 70 minutes when Holly Thomas played a delightful ball for Creed who drove on to fire home a fourth.
In the last minute Isabelle Clarke drove the length of pitch and was only denied by another great save, with the final score 4-1.
Ross Juniors Ladies, sponsored by Kings Accountancy Ltd and Ross Health and Fitness, also continued their recent good form as they walloped Welland 9-0 away.
It was a 10-a-side game as both teams were short of players, but it didn’t take long for Ross to take control as they were 3-0 up within 15 minutes with some delightful football, including a first ever senior goal for Emily Critchley who drilled the ball home from the edge of the box after latching on to a rebound from the crossbar.
Two more fine team work goals followed before the break as Ross went in 5-0 up, with Jessica Brain firing a hat-trick and Sadie Allen also on target.
The goals continued to flow in the second half in the warm conditions, with Brain scoring her fourth, and Danie Page Ward, Katie Hughes and Nicola Wall also on target.