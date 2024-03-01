The seven-mile challenge is scheduled to come under starter’s orders on Sunday, 14th April, at 11 am.
This challenging hill, woodland and riverside event promises runners a breathtaking journey to the summit of the Kymin above Monmouth, followed by a scenic loop through the Wye Valley.
Entries for the race are now available for purchase on www.fabian4.co.uk, and the club is anticipating the participation of up to 300 runners on the race day.
The racecourse begins with a demanding ascent to the Round House, at approximately 850 feet.
The initial mile offers runners a rigorous workout. The descent that follows takes participants through fields and picturesque forest tracks along Hadnock Road into Monmouth School Sports Club.
In the spirit of community support, the Kymin Dash is also hosting a collection for the Monmouth and District Food Bank, which aids local individuals in times of crisis.
The most needed items currently include long-life juice, squash, powdered milk, sponge puddings, and custard.
Noteworthy records from past editions include a male course record of 39 minutes and 50 seconds, established by Huw Evans in 2015, and a female course record of 44 minutes and 32 seconds, set by Emma Wookey in the same year.
The King of the Hill record stands at an impressive 9 minutes and 15 seconds, achieved by Huw Evans, while the Queen of the Hill record is held by Emma Wookey at 10 minutes and 31 seconds.
The organisers are thankful to the residents of The Kymin and Hadnock Road for their continuous support and understanding.
A few logistical reminders are in place, including a road closure on the Kymin Road, traffic control on Staunton Road (approximately two miles from The Mayhill), and a speed limit reduction on Hadnock Road during the race.
The organisers extended their appreciation to all for their support and cooperation.
