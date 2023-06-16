Eighty from skipper Ollie Mann, including 11 fours, backed by 56 from Paul Gittins, including seven fours and a six, plus 31 from Will Heath, helped Llanarth past the 200-mark. And 28 not out from Adam Binmore and a four from Gary Holley (seven not out) on the last ball of the 45 overs saw them reach 262-6.