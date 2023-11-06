Ross Juniors Ladies suffered a disappointing 2-2 drew away to Welland 2nds in Sunday’s Herefordshire Women’s League clash, as the hosts equalised in the very last minute.
Missing many regular players to injuries and work, Ross struggled to play their normal game and it ended up often being a scrappy game.
Juniors had more of the play but not for the first time came up against an inspired goalie who kept their team in the game, with the score 1-1 at the break.
Ross edged it after the restart, but were again denied by the goalie. They thought they had won it with a goal three minutes from time, but with virtually the last kick, a breakaway saw Welland level and share the points.
The visitors’ scorers were Nicola Wall and Jess Brain.
The Ladies host Cinderford Town on Sunday (November 12), while Juniors Women travel to face Ledbury Swifts.