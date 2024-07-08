WYE rower Violet Holsbrow-Brooksbank stormed to finals glory at Henley Royal Regatta on Sunday – the world's oldest and most prestigious open rowing event.
Dating back 185 years, this year’s six-day regatta attracted a record 772-boat entry from 27 nations, from as far afield as New Zealand, Australia, China and the USA, with the former Ross Rowing Club junior racing through to take the girls' Diamond Jubilee Cup quadruple sculls title a year after missing out in the final.
World U19 silver medalist Violet's Wycliffe boat have proved dominant all season, taking the Schools' Head, the Junior Sculling Head, the National Schools' Regatta and Henley Women's titles.
And after commanding wins over Aberdeen Schools (3.5L), local rivals Hartpury containing the National Schools’ doubles champions (2L) and their own B boat (3 1/4L), they powered away to lift the title and complete an unbeaten year by 4L from Marlow RC in 7.51.
"It's just amazing," said Violet, who is hoping to travel to the junior worlds next month in Canada with the GB team before heading off on a rowing scholarship to Washington University in the US.
"All four of us came together for the first time at the start of Year 12 and we've built this project up to win at Henley Royal.
"Coming along the enclosures leading with all the people shouting was a fantastic feeling.
"We weren't over confident, we talked it through, and I always get nervous whatever the race, but now we've done it, and with the motivation of losing in the final last year, it just feels great.”
Fellow Ross rower Yasmin Howe, who violet reached the final with last year, returned from rowing and studying at Texas University in the US to race for the world’s oldest club Leander in the top women’s 8s event, the Remenham Cup.
In a dramatic opening race against the Princeton Ivy alumni boat filled with international rowers, they came from nearly a length down to crack the Americans along the enclosures to win by 1 3/4L, with one of their opponents almost collapsing before the line.
But the Dutch U23 squad had too much in the next round, winning by 2 1/2L.
You can watch all the races on Henley Royal Regatta's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/henleyroyalregatta