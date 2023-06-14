TWO former rowers at Monmouth Comprehensive School had reason to celebrate on Sunday, as they stormed to victory at Henley Women’s Regatta.
Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank was on board the Wycliffe boat that took the J18 quadruple sculls title, while masters rower Sarah Lewis landed the club double sculls crown with her Greenbank Falmouth partner.
This year Violet has already won Championship Girl 8s in the Schools’ Head on the Thames, U17 quadruple sculls and U17 double sculls in the Junior Sculling Head and Regatta respectively on the London 2012 Olympic lake, and 2nd quads also at Dorney.
And elevated to Wycliffe’s top quad at Henley Women’s, the Wales junior cap added yet another top title, helping her boat to the Bea Langridge Trophy by racing through four rounds against the best boats in the country and from further afield.
Racing over 1500m from the Royal Regatta start on the purpose-built boom racecourse, the crew beat Headington by 3L, Kingston Grammar by 1 1/4L, and Sir William Perkins by 2L to set up a final with Mortlake outfit Tideway Scullers.
And they stormed through to land victory by 1 1/3L in five minutes 12 seconds to take the crown, with the ultimate challenge of the Royal Regatta to come next week.
Sarah Lewis was also on the gold standard, racing to club double scull glory with her partner Issy Barnes to lift the Rosie Mayglothing Trophy.
The sculler and her partner beat Warwick by 2L to start with, then saw off the UK Armed Forces by 2 1/2L, Sudbury by 3L and Dutch raiders DSRV Laga in the final in the penultimate race of the three-day regatta by 3 1/2L.
Monmouth School for Girls’ Edie Fletcher, Elina Wright, Sophie Morrison, Maddie Bailey and cox Abbie Morgan made it through the J18 coxed fours time trial finishing ninth to reach the 16-boat knock-out stages.
But they then drew what proved to be the top boat in the event, Glasgow Academy, who had too much power and went on to win the Groton School Challenge Cup from Marlow in the final.
Meanwhile, Old Monmothian World U23 champion Robbie Prosser warmed up for the Royal Regatta finishing second out of 53 fours at Marlow Regatta on the London Olympic lake.
His Molesey RC boat were second in the opening 1900m time-trial 1.1 secs behind Oxford Brookes to qualify for a pole centre lane slot in the eight-boat A final.
They then led at 500m by feet before Brookes squeezed by to come home a length up in 6.19.4, with the Wye man’s crew 1/2L up on London RC in third.
He’ll now turn his attention to challenging for the Visitors Cup fours at Henley Royal.
And Monmouth RC have also won a slot at the regatta for the first time since 2009, after a solid performance by their men saw them win the D final of the fours event at Marlow to pre-qualify for the Wyfold Cup club fours.
Masters star Mark Stewart-Woods raced 14 years ago in the club’s Thames Cup 8, and remarkably he will be returning at the ripe old age of 60 to race at the Royal Regatta again, this time with clubmates Tom Cookman, former Henley winner Oli Partridge and Evan Whittal-Williams.
They raced home 25th in the opening time-trial of the fours, and held their ranking by winning the eight-boat D final by a length from Broxbourne, followed by Kingston and Newark, in 6.49.5.
Monmouth RC first quaflied for Henley Royal in 1966 in the same Wyfolds event, in a boat which included club stalwart John Jenkins and late Welsh Rowing chief John Hartland, and the current crew will be hoping for a good draw in the last 32-stage.
Club mates George Knight, Sam Bainbridge, Sam Morgan and Matt Winters also placed second in their five-boat G final at Marlow, finishing 1/2L behind Globe and 1 1/2L ahead of a quick New Zealand women’s boat from Waikato, unusually racing in the open class.
Meanwhile, Monmouth School’s 1st 8 will have to come through the Royal Regatta qualifiers on Friday, raced against the clock, where eight places are up for grabs in a school 8s field of 19.