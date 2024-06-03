WORLD junior rowing medal star Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank stormed to another major title as her Wycliffe girls' quadruple scull took the Championship title at the National Schools' Regatta on the London Olympic lake.
Having already won the Schools' Head on the Thames and the Junior Sculling Head at Dorney in March, the former Monmouth Comprehensive School pupil's crew proved unstoppable again, racing home nearly 4L clear of nearest rivals Marlow in their six-boat 2,000m final.
Henley Women's Regatta - where 18-year-old Violet won with Wycliffe last year - is up next, followed by Henley Royal at the start of July, where they reached the final in 2023.
British Rowing posted: "Their 2024 season has been nothing short of sensational, with dominant displays at both the Schools’ Head of the River and Oarsport Junior Sculling Head capped off with this richly deserved gold at Dorney Lake."
“The girls were determined to retain the title from last year,” said Greg Flower, Wycliffe Director of Rowing.
“They executed the race plan in each round perfectly and we are all very proud of their professionalism and dedication.”
Violet raced for Wales in 2022 while rowing on the Wye, and stepped up to the GB U19 team last year, taking World U19 fours silver on the Paris Olympic lake.