CINDERFORD lost narrowly to Luctonians in their first ever league encounter despite a late surge by the Foresters.
The away side started the quicker and a strong driving maul barged over the Cinderford line in the opening 10 minutes.
Captain Ben Link appeared from the pile of bodies but the conversion failed.
Cinderford clawed their way back into the game after a few phases of attacking excitement with outside-half Luke McMahon converting a well earned penalty.
The Herefordshire side continued to ask questions and their patience was rewarded as Hodgkins slotted a simple penalty from the Cinderford 22-metre line.
The sides went into the break at 8-8 after McMahon looped around the back of the attacking line to finish off an impressive phase in the left corner. The conversion went wide.
Luctonians took the lead early in the second-half with a converted try but another strong driving maul saw Nathan Taylor power over.
The conversion was unsuccessful and with Cinderford unable to score in the final 13 minutes, it finished 13-15.
Cinderford United were made to work hard for their 19-12 victory over Burnham with tries from Dan Kibble, Tom Unsworth and Joe Cooper. Unsworth landed two conversions.