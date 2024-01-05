TRAINS are being replaced by buses between Gloucester and Cardiff this morning (1.30pm) because of flooding.
National Rail says disruption, which affects Cheltenham to Maesteg and Nottingham to Cardiff services, is likely to last until around 1.30pm
Roads in the area have been affected by flooding with the B4234 at Lower Lydbrook closed on Wednesday (January 3).
The A417 at Maisemore was also closed because of flooding.
The picture, which was taken by Mark Turner, shows the flooded Lydbrook road at 2pm on Wednesday.