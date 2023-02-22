WALES rugby head coach Warren Gatland delayed naming the team yesterday (Tuesday, February 21) for this weekend’s Six Nations match against England with the player contract dispute with Welsh rugby bosses going down to the wire.
Gatland postponed the announcement, saying he wanted the players to have clarity on their off-field issues before naming the 23.
But the head coach said he was confident the game will still go ahead, though a training session was cancelled yesterday afternoon to allow negotiations to continue.
The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, February 25 at 16.45, with deadline talks on the pay dispute set to take place today.
BBC Wales Sport reported that the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives from the WRU and four regions - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are due to meet this morning before addressing Wales' professional players in the afternoon.
The players want three issues resolved before they agree to take the field at Principality Stadium for a match worth close to £10m for Welsh rugby:
Wales Rugby Players Association (WRPA) representation at PRB meetings;
The removal of the 60-cap selection rule in Wales whereby a player plying his trade outside the country cannot be picked unless he has made at least that number of Test appearances;
The removal of Welsh rugby bosses' demand that players accept 80% in set wages, with 20% available in bonuses;
PRB chair Malcolm Wall has said the 60-cap rule is under reviewbut they are intent on pressing ahead with the fixed/variable contracts which mean players are only guaranteed 80% of salaries.
Gatland said: ”I don't think there is going to be any lack of motivation for a player playing against England," he said.
"If things are resolved they will be completely focused on the game."