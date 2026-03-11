Today, Wednesday, March 11 in Lydney sees patchy rain drifting across the area. Temperatures near 5°C in the early hours warm to about 11°C by midday. Occasional breaks in the cloud might bring glimpses of sun later. Light rain remains possible, so the local weather stays changeable.
Tomorrow features moderate rain on and off throughout the day. Temperatures about 5°C at sunrise climb to near 11°C by afternoon. The forecast indicates heavier bursts could appear at intervals, bringing a damp vibe. Periods of drizzle are expected, so plan for wet conditions during this fresh spell.
Patchy rain returns on Friday, with temperatures dropping to about 2°C overnight and rising near 8°C later. Although a few showers may pop up, occasional sun could brighten the sky. Brisk breezes move through, causing a slight chill. Keep an eye out for changing weather conditions.
Expect patchy conditions on Saturday, as temperatures near 1°C early on increase to about 10°C by midday. A scattered shower might appear, but some dry intervals are possible. Clouds linger at times, yet sunshine should peek through occasionally. The air remains relatively mild, making for a more comfortable outlook.
Unsettled weather appears Sunday, with patchy rain and temperatures about 3°C at dawn rising near 9°C in the afternoon. Light drizzle could emerge here and there, keeping the weather lively. Some occasional clouds and clearer spells may develop, offering glimpses of blue sky. Brisk breezes persist, so expect a refreshing finish to this forecast period. Conditions remain fairly changeable overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.