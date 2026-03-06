Today, Friday, March 6, sees mostly overcast conditions in Lydney, with brief patchy rain likely at times. A moderate breeze may pass through, keeping the weather feeling crisp. Temperatures about 8°C should hold steady for much of the day, so expect a generally cloudy forecast with occasional damp spells.
Tomorrow brings changing skies, with periods of cloud and possible drizzle through the morning. Temperatures near 9°C will offer a slightly milder outlook, though the chance of scattered rain remains high. A calm wind might develop later, potentially reducing the damp feel and offering brief drier pockets in the afternoon.
This weekend sees Sunday starting off with patches of early mist before overcast skies settle in. Temperatures about 11°C create a relatively mild environment, though bouts of light rain may appear. Some brighter intervals could break through now and then, giving the day a mixed forecast of grey and fleeting sun.
A new week arrives with Monday’s more changeable conditions, featuring occasional mist and cloud cover. Temperatures near 13°C suggest a gentle warmth, but patchy rain remains possible. Intermittent breaks in the cloud could allow glimpses of brighter skies, although a slight breeze might keep the air feeling refreshingly cool.
The final wave of unsettled weather arrives Tuesday, retaining overcast conditions and teasing possible drizzle. Temperatures about 10°C stand on the cooler side, with occasional breezy gusts. Further showers might develop late in the day, maintaining a gloomy vibe. Some partial cloud breaks are possible, but expect a largely grey finish.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.