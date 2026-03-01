In Lydney, today is Sunday, March 1, and patchy rain could linger through daylight hours. It might feel grey at times, but occasional breaks are possible. Showers remain likely on and off. Temperatures close to 12°C bring mild conditions overall. Overnight could remain damp, with values near 6°C.
Tomorrow should be drier and partly cloudy. A few sunny spells are likely throughout the morning. Temperatures about 14°C may offer a pleasant daytime feel, with minimal rain expected. This shift marks a welcome change after a rather wet spell. Later, conditions stay mostly clear, and the evening could drop to near 7°C.
Tuesday might see patchy rain again, though not as persistent. Intervals of brighter weather could appear, giving the afternoon a more comfortable vibe. Temperatures near 14°C keep it mild, and any showers may be light. Evening hours are expected to hover at about 7°C.
Wednesday appears partly cloudy, with breaks of sunshine during midday. Temperatures close to 14°C maintain a pleasant feel. It may be worthwhile to stay prepared for sudden changes in cloud cover. Later, a brief patch of rain could arrive, though it should be short-lived. Overnight, conditions could cool to near 6°C, with skies clearing toward dawn.
Thursday might begin bright before a chance of local drizzle in the late afternoon. Temperatures close to 14°C keep things mild. Any rain is likely to stay light. Evening conditions look cooler, dipping to about 5°C, while partial cloud cover hangs around. Winds remain fairly mild overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.