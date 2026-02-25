Today, Wednesday, February 25, starts misty but soon brightens into partly cloudy skies. It’s predicted to stay dry with mild winds and temperatures near 16°C, providing comfortable weather conditions. Lydney might see some patches of cloud, but the outlook remains fairly calm, with limited chance of rain.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain and a fresh breeze. Showers could extend through the day, with temperatures near 12°C and a slight dip overnight to about 8°C. Occasional breaks may appear, but lingering wet conditions keep the weather forecast somewhat unsettled, especially in exposed areas around farmland.
Friday continues with moderate rainfall and persistent clouds. Temperatures near 12°C should remain steady, though the air could feel a bit cooler if the breeze picks up across most locations. Sunshine is unlikely, and further showers might develop, adding to the ongoing wet weather conditions throughout much of the region.
Saturday sees patchy rain nearby, though some morning brightness could appear. Temperatures near 10°C offer mild daytime conditions, but the mercury may fall to about 3°C later on. Any brief clear spells may be quickly replaced by fresh showers, creating changeable and windy weather throughout the day, especially by evening.
Sunday brings more patchy rain and occasionally gusty winds. Temperatures near 10°C indicate slightly cooler daytime air, especially if rain persists. Skies might remain partly cloudy, offering limited sun between showers and some brief, calm interludes. Conditions appear breezy, and wet spells could linger through the late evening, maintaining a rather unsettled forecast before another week begins.
