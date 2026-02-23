Today promises patchy rain with overcast skies. Showers may pop up across the region, bringing damp conditions and gentle breezes. Temperatures near 11°C should keep things mild, although the air may feel cooler if winds pick up. Expect occasional drizzle, but also brief brighter spells. No snow is expected today.
Tomorrow ushers in partly cloudy weather with minimal rain expected. Skies will likely clear at times, revealing bursts of sunshine. Temperatures about 14°C could offer a pleasant afternoon. Light winds keep the day comfortable. Evening hours remain dry, making for a calmer night overall. No dramatic changes are anticipated tomorrow.
Wednesday sees the forecast turning slightly milder with the possibility of light rain. Temperatures near 15°C bring a hint of early spring, though scattered clouds could linger. Foggy conditions may appear in the morning, but brighter intervals should follow. Overall, a gentle midweek shift in weather. Rain remains mostly limited.
Thursday could bring moderate rain and breezy spells. Conditions look changeable, with showers dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 11°C keep things cool, and grey skies may hang around. Light rain is expected through the afternoon, so breaks of dry weather might be sporadic. No intense storms forecast locally.
Friday, February 27 sees rainfall lingering, with temperatures about 11°C in Lydney. Showers may continue throughout the day, mixing with lighter drizzle. Gusts could develop, adding a cool edge to the air. Cloud cover is likely to persist, but a glimpse of brightness might appear. This weekend may remain unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
